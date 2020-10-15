Community Comes Out to Support Friends of the Clarion Free Library Book Sale

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The local community showed up in force to support the recent Friends of the Clarion Free Library sidewalk book sale.

(Photos courtesy of Friends of the Clarion Free Library)

Since the organization didn’t have the draw of Farmers and Crafters Day to bring in customers to their annual fall sidewalk sale event, they weren’t sure what to expect, according to DeWayne Harbaugh, President of the Friends of the Clarion Free Library.

Luckily, they were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“We were very pleased with how well the sale went, starting with the weather – it was certainly a beautiful day,” Harbaugh told exploreClarion.com.

According to Harbaugh, though they were not as busy as they usually are when they have the sale during the Autumn Leaf Festival, they did have a steady stream of shoppers, many of whom were glad for the opportunity to pick up new reading material.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Book Cellar at the library had been closed since March 13, and the news that it would be reopening after the sidewalk sale was welcomed by many, Harbaugh noted.

“We heard from several people that they have missed being able to come into The Book Cellar to find deals on good reads, as they eagerly filled a bag or two with books. We were happy to be able to share the news with these folks that The Book Cellar will have Saturday hours from here on out.”

The Book Cellar is one of the best-kept secrets of downtown Clarion. Located in the lower level of the Clarion Free Library, The Book Cellar has an assortment of books for children, young adults, and adults ranging from classic fiction to romance and suspense to biographies and everything in between.

Public hours of the Book Cellar begin on Saturday, October 17, and will continue every Saturday thereafter from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

One of the other goals of the sale was to make room for more books in The Book Cellar.

“We were stuffed to the gills in there, and the sale seems to have given us some breathing room. Our goal is to be ready to take donations again soon, and though we’re not ready to make that announcement yet, we’re continuing to look for ways to make that happen, and this sale certainly helped to move us in that direction.”

Along with providing reading material and making space for new material, the other goal of the sale, raising money to help support the library, was also a success, netting the organization just over $800.00, Harbaugh said.

“We also heard comments that we could charge more for the books, and we received a lot of donations above what we were asking for. ‘Keep the change as a donation,’ was a comment we heard frequently.”

Harbaugh said they sold an estimated 1,200 books and other items, with children’s books topping the sales.

Most of the organization’s other fundraisers, such as the annual guest bartender event, have been put on hold indefinitely because of the ongoing social distancing guidelines and restrictions.

However, the group is looking at some other possible events for the coming months.

“We are planning to hold an online cooking class this winter, which we’ll be announcing once we’ve figured out the logistics. We’ve spent a lot of time trying to find things we can do to not only raise money but also continue to build up the library as a community center, and we hope to have more events and fundraisers in the near future.”

