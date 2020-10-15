Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,598 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 15, that there were 1,598 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 177,520. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 8 and October 14 is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases. There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 14.

There are 8,432 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,089,197 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,474 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 15, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/15/20 – 1,598

10/14/20 – 1,276

10/13/20 – 1,342

10/12/20 – 1,088

10/11/20 – 1,166

10/10/20 – 1,742

10/09/20 – 1,380

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 528 11 539 19 Butler 1319 27 1346 25 Clarion 166 5 171 3 Clearfield 376 4 380 7 Crawford 359 7 366 3 Elk 91 2 93 2 Forest 17 0 17 1 Indiana 896 10 906 14 Jefferson 138 3 141 3 McKean 80 4 84 2 Mercer 847 15 862 25 Venango 142 7 149 1 Warren 58 0 58 1





