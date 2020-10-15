 

Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,598 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, October 15, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 15, that there were 1,598 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 177,520. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 8 and October 14 is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases. There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 14.

There are 8,432 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,089,197 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,474 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 15, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/15/20 – 1,598
10/14/20 – 1,276
10/13/20 – 1,342
10/12/20 – 1,088
10/11/20 – 1,166
10/10/20 – 1,742
10/09/20 – 1,380

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  528 11 539 19
Butler  1319 27 1346 25
Clarion 166 5 171 3
Clearfield  376 4 380 7
Crawford  359 7 366 3
Elk 91 2 93 2
Forest  17 0 17 1
Indiana  896 10 906 14
Jefferson  138 3 141 3
McKean  80 4 84 2
Mercer  847 15 862 25
Venango  142 7 149 1
Warren  58 0 58 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 962 17354
Allegheny 13672 190828
Armstrong 539 7926
Beaver 2102 22285
Bedford 315 4991
Berks 8035 56206
Blair 950 19394
Bradford 415 9062
Bucks 9485 107140
Butler 1346 24691
Cambria 801 25975
Cameron 8 490
Carbon 526 10300
Centre 3614 32748
Chester 7492 92051
Clarion 171 3661
Clearfield 380 8738
Clinton 233 4716
Columbia 1013 9069
Crawford 366 9361
Cumberland 2174 34501
Dauphin 4290 49882
Delaware 12349 120561
Elk 93 2746
Erie 1835 31147
Fayette 899 17288
Forest 17 865
Franklin 1957 23242
Fulton 62 1440
Greene 208 4874
Huntingdon 623 7089
Indiana 906 10287
Jefferson 141 3778
Juniata 205 2664
Lackawanna 3125 35039
Lancaster 8751 88364
Lawrence 681 8493
Lebanon 2460 22087
Lehigh 6053 65978
Luzerne 4550 50578
Lycoming 858 14843
McKean 84 4816
Mercer 862 13023
Mifflin 292 7432
Monroe 1898 24808
Montgomery 12999 162441
Montour 254 8163
Northampton 4929 60326
Northumberland 1302 12809
Perry 297 4652
Philadelphia 34946 305272
Pike 608 7310
Potter 37 1261
Schuylkill 1495 21581
Snyder 434 4289
Somerset 284 11354
Sullivan 15 696
Susquehanna 359 5053
Tioga 126 3939
Union 637 15464
Venango 149 5260
Warren 58 3822
Washington 1577 27672
Wayne 273 7041
Westmoreland 3201 47307
Wyoming 93 3095
York 5649 67579

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,213 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,332 cases among employees, for a total of 29,545 at 1,014 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,516 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


