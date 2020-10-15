Hutchinson, Stromyer Debate to Be Streamed Live from The Haskell House Tonight

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A debate featuring the candidates running for the PA Senate District 21 seat is scheduled for tonight.

The League of Women Voters of Clarion County is holding a debate at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, featuring 21st PA Senate District candidates Scott Hutchinson (R) and Shelbie Stromyer (D).

ExploreClarion.com will be live streaming the debate. You can access the broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on October 15 at www.exploreClarion.com or Facebook.com/exploreClarion.

For updated information about the debate please visit Facebook.com/LWVClarionCounty. The debate will also be available on ExploreClarion.com after the debate.

This informative debate is open to the public online. Viewing the live streaming debate gives the community the opportunity to focus on issues of particular interest in our area.

Local attorney and League member, Cassandra Neely, Esq., will moderate the debate. After providing an opening statement, the candidates will answer a question from the League which they had in advance. Then, the candidates will answer previously submitted voter questions.

The questions have been reviewed by a committee consisting of a representative from the LWV of Clarion County and representatives of the three political student associations at Clarion University, College Democrats, College Republicans, and College Democratic Socialists. The LWV review committee will categorize the questions into topics and edit them for clarity, duplication, and appropriateness to the office.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With over 750 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted organizations.

For more information about the League of Women Voters, contact the League of Women Voters of Clarion by email at lwvcco@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LWVClarionCounty.

Attend this live streaming debate and hear the candidates’ goals for our area and what they hope to accomplish.

