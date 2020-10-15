Jane M. Cummings, 93, of Oil City, passed away while recovering from complications from major head and brain trauma, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at AristaCare at Park Avenue nursing home in Meadville.

Born June 19, 1927 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nina Huston Osborn.

Jane worked for more than 30 years at the Oil City Hospital in a variety of capacities, eventually becoming a kitchen supervisor.

An avid reader, she began every day with a devotional, followed by the Derrick, and a novel in the afternoon. She instilled her passion for reading in all of her children, taking them weekly to the Oil City Library where they were all expected to check out books.

She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and began listening to their games on the radio in 1937 when she was just 10 years old. She would keep score at home while listening to the radio broadcasts and could list members of the team from 1937 all the way until the present.

Jane was known and appreciated by many for her greeting cards. Sent for every occasion, she would also include a relevant verse from the Bible.

Mrs. Cummings was a lady of faith and a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

She was married in 1946 to John T. Cummings and he preceded her in death in 2000.

Surviving are two sons, John J. Cummings of Oil City, and Wayne R. Cummings of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry W. Cummings.

Friends are invited to visit at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 to 3 pm where a funeral service will be held at 3 pm with Pastor Alison M. Berkey officiating.

Interment will be in Nicklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 115 E First Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

