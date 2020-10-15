June Rose Lombardo, 91, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare.

She was born in Washington Township, Clarion County, on June 12, 1929 to the late Benjamin Motter and Viola Ziegler Motter.

June graduated in 1947 from Shippenville High School. She married the late Mark Lombardo on August 23, 1952. June worked over 40 years at Owens Illinois Glass Plant. She also had a love for dogs.

She is survived by her cousins, Charles Motter of Shippenville and Albert Ziegler of Marble, and sister-in-law Maxine Motter of Water Run. Also survived by numerous cousins.

June was preceded in death by parents, her husband, Mark Lombardo, and two brothers, Robert and Henry Motter.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 1759 County Line Rd, Venus, PA 16364, with Pastor Jake Jacobson officiating. A Funeral Service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the Venus Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214 and Charitable Deeds, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, Pa 16232.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

