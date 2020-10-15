Local Businessman Invents Portable Shooting Aid

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – When Todd Griffith isn’t working at Pennwest Homes, he is coming up with ways to improve things in everyday life.

Griffith and his wife Keli (pictured above), have taken a leap of faith and launched The Shot Assist with Recoil Reducer – a lightweight, portable shooting aid that fully supports the firearm while reducing recoil.

“As far as we know, there is no other product on the market that does what this does. There are shooting aids that support the firearm and products that reduce recoil, but none that do both,” Griffith explained.

Necessity Is the Mother of Invention

They say “necessity is the mother of invention,” and Griffith agrees that “it’s true in this case.”

When their daughter Maddi was ten, she expressed an interest in hunting; however, she was afraid of the recoil of a gun large enough to shoot a deer.

“The Lord knows the desire of your heart, so he blessed us with this invention,” Griffith said.

Not typically very industrious, Griffith went to Trader Horn after getting the idea and started putting it together the way he envisioned it. After only a few hours, the prototype was done. Todd tried it and was astonished how well it worked.

Apprehensively, Maddi tried it and it instantly removed all her fears. All of the sudden, a whole new world 0pened up to her – hunting with her dad.

The Griffiths Patent Invention, Launch Product

Todd and Keli discussed it and thought: “If it can help us, it can help others, too.” So, they started the patent process and found an excellent Intellectual Property Attorney in Beaver, Pa. William Lang, IV. Lang took care of the entire process which took about two and a half years to complete.

“Obtaining the patent was the easiest part of the process,” Griffith explained.

Although Griffith has been in sales and marketing most of his career, this was a brand new ballgame for him.

“We knew the basic concepts of launching a product thru researching it, but until you get knee-deep into it, you have no idea how many steps there are,” Griffith added.

Early in the process, Griffith was fortunate enough to receive guidance from Gary Simonds with Mathews Bows. Gary is the VP of Engineering and oversees all Mathews’ intellectual property.

“Gary was instrumental in sharing with me many of the pitfalls I could expect along the way.”

Another local businessman who has served as a good council is Brad Lockwood.

“Brad may be the busiest person I know. Between his television show, the archery shop, his ministry position, and his affiliation with Outdoor Edge knives, and his own inventions and products, I don’t know when he sleeps.

“Brad has gone thru this process and appreciates what it takes. He has been very open to answering questions and giving guidance to a fellow believer and entrepreneur. Brad’s great!”

Griffith used an online site called Maker’s Row to find a manufacturer. The criterion is input into a questionnaire based on a product’s needs. Then, it takes that information and broadcasts its potential factories.

“We partnered with a company called Jest Textiles. They have an office in New Jersey and an office in Shanghai, China, who oversees the manufacturing and quality control process.

“From introduction, prototyping, production, and shipment, the whole process took about two years. Which was about six months longer than we anticipated. Due to the delays, we missed last year’s selling season.”

Invention Is Made Available to Public

“We were really counting on the sporting goods shows to kickstart the introduction and create awareness in the Shot Assist with Recoil Reducer but the shows were all canceled,” Griffith said.

“We have had to rely on social media and hitting the road on Saturdays to get the word out.

“Calls don’t work, mailers don’t work. You have to get in front of the buyers with the product.”

Griffith has spent the majority of his Saturdays visiting gun stores all over western and central Pa.

“Selling the product is easy…They get it! It’s a product that the market needs. Who isn’t interested in getting more youth involved in hunting and shooting? Who isn’t interested in helping their child overcome the fear of recoil?”

.

Many of the local sporting goods stores have the product in inventory and have already started placing reorders to replenish the initial orders.

“We do have the product available online thru Amazon to capture the market outside of our local areas.

“We don’t want to compete with our local partners, so we have the price higher than the local stores are selling them for.”

Griffith Anticipates Product Will Increase Public’s Interest in Hunting

Todd Griffith, who is the General Manager at Pennwest Homes in Emlenton, has no intention of leaving his management position anytime soon. The venture with the Shot Assist with Recoil Reducer is secondary to his full-time job.

“I love the people I work with and work for a great company. The Shot Assist project lets me scratch the entrepreneurial itch I’ve always had,” Griffith explained.

“Who knows, maybe it will catch a bigger company’s eye and they want to partner with us. We would love someone who has more horsepower to take it to the masses.

“More people using the Shot Assist means more people overcoming their fear of recoil. We need to do all we can to get more people involved in hunting and shooting.”

