 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Burns & Burns: Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare Begins Today

Thursday, October 15, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Burns & BurnsCLARION, Pa. – The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare begins on October 15th! Burns & Burns is licensed and certified to offer Medicare health and prescription drug plans.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Medicare can be very confusing, and the plans can change annually. We can help you to understand these changes and sort through your options to determine which Medicare plan may be best for you. We are appointed and certified with multiple insurance companies to offer you the best tailored solutions. Please feel free to give us a call and we will help you find the right plan that fits your needs.

Chad Harper, Senior Health Advisor and Medicare Representative, is our in-house specialist to guide you in finding the right Medicare option for you! Our goal is to provide the best service possible. We strive to provide our clients with un-biased information on all plans available. No single Medicare plan is right for everyone! We carefully analyze your options and recommend which plan is right for you.

Please call our Chad at 814-229-9523 office to set up a no-obligation appointment!

Copy of medicare fb (1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.