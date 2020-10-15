SPONSORED: Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Saves You Thousands During Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Power Days
Thursday, October 15, 2020 @ 12:10 AM
Save thousands during Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Power Days at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.
New 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus has 0$ financing for an amazing 84 months.
New 2020 Ram pickups have $8,500 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months
The dealership is following all the required safety protocols to make your shopping experience safe and enjoyable.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.
Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.