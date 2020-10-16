Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roxanne McFarland’s Fruit Salsa Dip

Check out Roxanne’s unique fruit salsa recipe for a delightful treat!

Ingredients

2 Kiwis, peeled and diced

2 Granny Smith apples – peeled, cored and diced



1 (16oz) carton of strawberries, diced8 ounces of raspberries, diced1 Tablespoon white sugar (more or less to taste)1 Tablespoon Strawberry preserves

Directions

-Prepare the fruit as directed above.

-Stir all the ingredients together.

-Serve with Vanilla Wafers, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, or Cinnamon Rice Cakes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.