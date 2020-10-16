Union/A-C Valley, Brockway Set to Battle Tonight on the Kerle Tire Game of the Week

The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Union/A-C Valley takes on Brockway and all of the action can be heard live on ExploreRadio.

(Tanner Merwin. Photo by Kyle Yates Photography.)

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

ABOUT THE GAME

Brockway (2-3) vs. Union/A-C Valley (4-1) (Oct. 16, 7:00pm)

Brockway is riding a two game winning streak into their matchup with Union/A-C Valley. Last week, Brockway utilized a powerful second half rushing effort to power past Curwensville. The Rovers will look to upend Union/A-C Valley team who has only allowed 35 total points in five games this season. The Falcon Knights have four players with over 150 rushing yards, and have developed a solid passing game to complement their impact rushers. Union/A-C Valley used key turnovers to defeat Brockway in their first meeting, and the Falcon Knights’ defense will strive to make a similar impact this week.

One Thing to Watch: Brockway rode their ground game to victory last week, but Union/A-C Valley has a top notch rushing defense. Will Brockway change up their game plan this week, or will they continue to work hard to establish the run?

