 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Union/A-C Valley, Brockway Set to Battle Tonight on the Kerle Tire Game of the Week

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Tanner-Merwin-Union-ACV-Yates-1000x600The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Union/A-C Valley takes on Brockway and all of the action can be heard live on ExploreRadio.

(Tanner Merwin. Photo by Kyle Yates Photography.)

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

ABOUT THE GAME

Brockway (2-3) vs. Union/A-C Valley (4-1) (Oct. 16, 7:00pm)

Brockway is riding a two game winning streak into their matchup with Union/A-C Valley. Last week, Brockway utilized a powerful second half rushing effort to power past Curwensville. The Rovers will look to upend Union/A-C Valley team who has only allowed 35 total points in five games this season. The Falcon Knights have four players with over 150 rushing yards, and have developed a solid passing game to complement their impact rushers. Union/A-C Valley used key turnovers to defeat Brockway in their first meeting, and the Falcon Knights’ defense will strive to make a similar impact this week.

One Thing to Watch: Brockway rode their ground game to victory last week, but Union/A-C Valley has a top notch rushing defense. Will Brockway change up their game plan this week, or will they continue to work hard to establish the run?

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

Kerle Tire

redbank-chevy-logo

dubrook

KERLE TIRE COMPANY
REDBANK CHEVROLET
DUBROOK
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
SWEET BASIL
CCC BANK
ERIC SHICK INSURANCE
FUN BANK
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
ALLEGHENY GRILLE
CLARION FOREST VNA
SWEET BASIL
NEXT STEP THERAPY
CARRIER INSURANCE
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
CLARION FORD
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES
CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
FALLER’S FURNITURE
S&W AUTOBODY
OCHS LUMBER
JANNEY, The Clarion Office
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
TIONESTA BUILDERS
LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING
HAGER PAVING
ZACHERL MOTORS
MV PROPERTY CARE
RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE
Sugar Tree Boutique
TRI-COUNTY HOMES
C&A TREES
COUSIN BASILS
THE SUGAR TREE


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.