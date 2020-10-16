A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Saturday – Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

