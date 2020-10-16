Area Woman Injured in Head-On Crash in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a head-on collision that occurred on Sunday evening in Monroe injuring a Mayport woman.

According to Clarion-based State police, the accident happened around 5:07 p.m. on October 11, on Magness Road just south of Burns Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 49-year-old Rodney E. Troup, of Sligo, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling south on Magness Road, while 22-year-old Dylan A. Struble, of Hawthorne, was operating a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, traveling north on Magness Road.

According to police, Troup’s vehicle struck Struble’s vehicle head-on at the crest of a hill, after both vehicles swerved, attempting to avoid a collision.

Troup was using a seat belt and an eight-year-old female from New Bethlehem in his vehicle was secured in a booster seat.

Troup was not injured. His eight-year-old passenger suffered possible injuries but was not transported.

Struble, and one passenger – 20-year-old Madison R. Greenawalt, of Mayport – were all using seat belts. An infant girl in his vehicle was secured in a rear-facing child safety seat.

Greenawalt suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Struble and his infant passenger were not injured.

The impact caused disabling damage to both vehicles.

Magness Towing and Sligo Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Troup was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

