Christina M. Spencer

Christina Marie Spencer, 32, of Mississippi formerly of Franklin and Oil City passed away October 9, 2020 in Mississippi.

Christina was born September 25, 1988 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Pamela Shields Ritts and Timothy Spencer.

Christina graduated from Franklin High School. She worked at Long’s John Silvers prior to its closing.

Christina loved spending time with her family and taking care of her children.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her mother Pamela Ritts and her husband Michael, her father Timothy Spencer and his wife Martha. Her children Sarah Wheeler and Matthew Lamb; her siblings Nikki Hasty, Ashley Spencer, Diamond Spencer, Midajah Spencer, Terry Spencer, Michael Ritts, Chavaughnee Phillips, Shawna Owens and Brandi Savada.

Christina is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents James and Helen Shield, her paternal grandparents Robert and Betty Spencer, her uncles Terry and Bobby Spencer, and a brother Timmy Spencer Jr.

A celebration of Christina life will take place Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sinners Sanctuary Church, 2178 Clintonville Road, Clintonville. Pastor David McVay will be officiating.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family has asked memorial donations be sent to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, Box 303, Clintonville PA 16372 or by visiting there website to make a donation.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.