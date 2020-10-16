County Hazard Mitigation Team to Hold Annual Meeting on November 4

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Hazard Mitigation Team will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Conference Room at the Clarion County Administration building located at 330 Main Street in Clarion.

The Clarion County Department of Public Safety is conducting the required annual review of the County Hazard Mitigation Plan to update actions to protect life, safety, and property by reducing the potential for future damages and economic losses that result from the naturally occurring and human-caused events and reducing or eliminate the long-term risk to residential, commercial, and public buildings within Clarion County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires the meeting as part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The team will review the current plan status of changes for the 2018 plan. The five-year plan is reviewed every year.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and provide comments on the Hazard Mitigation Plan. A copy of the 2018 Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public review at Commissioners’ Office in Clarion County Administration building at 330 Main Street in Clarion and at all municipal office buildings within Clarion County.

The plan is also posted on the county website at www.co.clarion.pa.us. Select emergency plans under the site menu section. Comments or questions can be sent by email. Simply click on Brett Whitling and complete the information.

If you have any questions regarding Hazard Mitigation, please feel free to contact Whitling at Clarion County Department of Public Safety at 814-297-7995.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.