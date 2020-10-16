Knox Man Behind Bars for Possession of Homemade Bombs

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was arrested on Thursday for reportedly possessing homemade bombs.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 47-year-old Shawn Michael Reedy:

– Weapons of Mass Destruction – Unlawful Possession or Manufacture, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (seven counts)

The charges stem from discoveries made following a domestic incident at a residence on Tippecanoe Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, in late August.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 24, a domestic incident occurred between Shawn Michael Reedy and a known female victim during which Reedy allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

The complaint states the victim returned to the residence on August 26 and located a bag just inside the entrance door to the residence. The bag was reportedly found to contain three homemade pipe bombs and a .45 pistol belonging to Shawn Reedy. The items were covered up by clothing in the bag, which also contained a bong, a grinder, five blunts, four packs of wrapping papers, a glass smoking device, a glass container with residue, part of a vape pen with residue, and seven black capsules.

The victim also reportedly found a glass jar of suspected marijuana in the saddlebags of Reedy’s motorcycle, which was at the residence. She told Corporal Cloak, of PSP Clarion, all of the items were not hers and belonged to Reedy.

Corporal Cloak also spoke with Reedy’s son, who stated Reedy had told him that he had pipe bombs and asked if he wanted to see them. He told Corporal Cloak that he declined the offer, according to the complaint.

The contents of the homemade bombs were analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Lab in Harrisburg and were found to contain specific materials that could cause an explosion if subjected to a shock, the complaint notes.

Reedy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on October 27 with Judge Heeter presiding.

Court documents indicate Reedy is also facing a criminal conference with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh on November 4 on charges related to a case where he allegedly threatened a woman, her family members, and her coworker as well as another criminal conference with Welsh on November 18 related to a case where he allegedly broke into a woman’s home while nude and carrying a hunting rifle. He also has a DUI case pending in the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

