Michael Patton Advising: Return of Premium Life Insurance

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Return of Premium Life Insurance.

You have decided you need life insurance coverage and are considering buying a term policy. But you ask your financial professional, “Do I get any of my money back at the end of the term?” It’s possible, if you consider buying a special kind of term insurance called return of premium (ROP) life insurance.

How ROP Compares to Straight Term Insurance

In general, straight term life insurance provides coverage for a specific number of years, called the term. The face amount of the policy, or death benefit, is paid to your beneficiaries if you die during the term. If you live longer than this period of time or cancel your policy before it expires, nothing is paid. By contrast, an ROP term life insurance policy returns some or all of the premiums you paid if you live past the term of your policy and haven’t canceled coverage. Some issuers may even pay back a pro-rated portion of your premium if you cancel the ROP policy before the end of the term. Also, the premium returned generally is not considered ordinary income, so you won’t have to pay income taxes on the money you receive from the insurance company. (Please consult your tax professional.)

Read the full article.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


