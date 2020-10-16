Michael Patton Advising: Return of Premium Life Insurance
Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Return of Premium Life Insurance.
You have decided you need life insurance coverage and are considering buying a term policy. But you ask your financial professional, “Do I get any of my money back at the end of the term?” It’s possible, if you consider buying a special kind of term insurance called return of premium (ROP) life insurance.
How ROP Compares to Straight Term Insurance
In general, straight term life insurance provides coverage for a specific number of years, called the term. The face amount of the policy, or death benefit, is paid to your beneficiaries if you die during the term. If you live longer than this period of time or cancel your policy before it expires, nothing is paid. By contrast, an ROP term life insurance policy returns some or all of the premiums you paid if you live past the term of your policy and haven’t canceled coverage. Some issuers may even pay back a pro-rated portion of your premium if you cancel the ROP policy before the end of the term. Also, the premium returned generally is not considered ordinary income, so you won’t have to pay income taxes on the money you receive from the insurance company. (Please consult your tax professional.)
