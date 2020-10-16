October 14 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion and Redbank Valley Win in Straight Sets

October 14th Volleyball Scores and Stats:

Clarion triumphed over Cranberry in straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-10, 25-19. Korrin Burns had 14 kills and five aces for Clarion, who also received 10 kills and 12 digs from Erica Selfridge. Payton Simko had six kills without an error, failing to register an error for the second consecutive match. Brenna Campbell kept the offense flowing, totaling 35 assists. Clarion’s JV team won in three sets. Clarion is now 11-0 this season. Their next contest comes at home on October 15th against Moniteau.

Redbank Valley swept their way to victory over A-C Valley, winning 25-15, 25-23, 25-21. Montana Hetrick provided a team-high 12 kills, and Alivia Huffman added nine kills. Brooke Holben and Lilly Shaffer provided 33 total assists, running the Bulldogs’ offense with composure. Redbank Valley advances to 14-1 on the season, and they play next at home against Cranberry on October 15.

Clarion vs. Cranberry (Clarion Wins 3-0)



Set One: 25-15 ClarionSet Two: 25-10 ClarionSet Three: 25-19 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 14 kills, 5 aces

Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 12 digs

Brenna Campbell: 35 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills

Redbank Valley vs. A-C Valley (Redbank Valley Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-15 Redbank Valley

Set Two: 25-23 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-21 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 12 kills

Alivia Huffman: 9 kills

