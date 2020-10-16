 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,566 New Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 01:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 16, that there were 1,566 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 179,086.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 9 and October 15 is 238,610 with 9,592 positive cases. There were 34,782 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 15.

There are 8,457 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,103,044 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,560 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 16, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/16/20 – 1,566
10/15/20 – 1,598
10/14/20 – 1,276
10/13/20 – 1,342
10/12/20 – 1,088
10/11/20 – 1,166
10/10/20 – 1,742

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  539 10 549 19
Butler  1346 19 1365 26
Clarion 171 3 174 3
Clearfield  380 5 385 7
Crawford  366 8 374 3
Elk 93 6 99 2
Forest  17 0 17 1
Indiana  906 22 928 14
Jefferson  141 2 143 3
McKean  84 6 90 2
Mercer  862 5 867 25
Venango  149 5 154 1
Warren  58 1 59 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 971 17459
Allegheny 13821 192113
Armstrong 549 7992
Beaver 2117 22452
Bedford 323 5035
Berks 8102 56610
Blair 980 19543
Bradford 435 9189
Bucks 9527 107864
Butler 1365 24833
Cambria 831 26128
Cameron 8 494
Carbon 533 10351
Centre 3650 33027
Chester 7537 92627
Clarion 174 3684
Clearfield 385 8794
Clinton 235 4740
Columbia 1015 9124
Crawford 374 9402
Cumberland 2195 34793
Dauphin 4340 50137
Delaware 12410 121282
Elk 99 2760
Erie 1844 31305
Fayette 911 17431
Forest 17 869
Franklin 1975 23340
Fulton 62 1446
Greene 209 4887
Huntingdon 640 7163
Indiana 928 10442
Jefferson 143 3797
Juniata 207 2690
Lackawanna 3197 35255
Lancaster 8812 88858
Lawrence 685 8588
Lebanon 2495 22246
Lehigh 22246 66361
Luzerne 4594 50915
Lycoming 866 14933
McKean 90 4839
Mercer 867 13131
Mifflin 301 7477
Monroe 1904 24962
Montgomery 13050 163549
Montour 261 8172
Northampton 4972 60738
Northumberland 1317 12901
Perry 300 4691
Philadelphia 35138 307154
Pike 609 7337
Potter 38 1268
Schuylkill 1511 21772
Snyder 438 4333
Somerset 308 11647
Sullivan 15 712
Susquehanna 363 5120
Tioga 133 4012
Union 634 15490
Venango 154 5323
Warren 59 3839
Washington 1594 27829
Wayne 277 7074
Westmoreland 3310 47607
Wyoming 96 3122
York 5708 67986

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 34 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,334 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,342 cases among employees, for a total of 29,676 at 1,015 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,603 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,559 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

