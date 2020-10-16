Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,566 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 16, that there were 1,566 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 179,086.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 9 and October 15 is 238,610 with 9,592 positive cases. There were 34,782 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 15.

There are 8,457 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,103,044 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,560 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 16, 80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/16/20 – 1,566

10/15/20 – 1,598

10/14/20 – 1,276

10/13/20 – 1,342

10/12/20 – 1,088

10/11/20 – 1,166

10/10/20 – 1,742

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 539 10 549 19 Butler 1346 19 1365 26 Clarion 171 3 174 3 Clearfield 380 5 385 7 Crawford 366 8 374 3 Elk 93 6 99 2 Forest 17 0 17 1 Indiana 906 22 928 14 Jefferson 141 2 143 3 McKean 84 6 90 2 Mercer 862 5 867 25 Venango 149 5 154 1 Warren 58 1 59 1





County Case Counts to Date