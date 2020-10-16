Police: Emlenton Man Jailed After Failing to Meet With Probation Officer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars after he reportedly failed to show up for a probation meeting or respond to messages from his probation officer.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives on October 12 filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Craig Douglas Bortz.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:52 p.m. on August 18, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was contacted by a Clarion County Probation officer who inquired if there had been any contact with Craig Douglas Bortz, who had failed to show up for a meeting at 1:00 p.m.

The probation officer reported contacting Bortz by phone at 1:50 p.m. and said the phone rang twice then went to an automated recording. Further attempts to contact Bortz by phone were also unsuccessful. The probation officer then sent a text message to Bortz around 2:16 p.m., advising that he must make contact by 5:00 p.m.

Bortz reportedly signed and was provided with a copy of an acknowledgment letter regarding the date and time he was to report to probation, the complaint notes.

The probation officer attempted to contact Bortz again around 9:36 a.m. on August 20 and was unsuccessful. Other unsuccessful attempts at phone contact were made on August 24, August 25, and August 31, according to the complaint.

Around 4:12 p.m. on September 1, probation officers conducted a field visit to Bortz approved residence. Two officers went to the back door while another two officers went to the front door. One of the officers then knocked at the front door, which was answered by a known male.

When asked if Bortz was home, the known male said he was not home and had left just a little earlier. When asked who all was in the residence, the man stated it was just him and Bortz’s wife. The officer then advised that the probation officers would be entering the residence, the complaint states.

One of the probation officers then heard whispering from the known male, saying: “I didn’t know they were in the back.” Bortz then came to the front door of the residence and stepped outside, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a subsequent search of the residence by probation officers located several drug-related items as well as suspected methamphetamine.

Bortz was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:33 a.m. on October 13 on the following charge:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on October 20, with Judge Quinn presiding.

