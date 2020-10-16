Primary Health Network Donates to Food Pantries Throughout Service Area

CLARION CO., Pa. – Each year, health centers across America participate in National Health Center Week, a time to celebrate community health centers and the work they do in their communities.

Primary Health Network traditionally hosts a community event at their flagship location in Sharon in celebration of National Health Center Week, but with the difficulties the world has faced this year, they decided to take their efforts in a different direction.

PHN recognizes that many people in the communities they serve are struggling in the midst of the pandemic, and as an organization, they have implemented various programs to address the social determinants of health, such as food insecurity. A person or family is at risk for food insecurity when they worry that they will run out of food before they have money to buy more. In 2018, an estimated 1 in 9 Americans were food insecure. Having consistent access to healthy food can greatly affect a person’s health, and with many Americans out of work due to the pandemic, food insecurity has become more a more prevalent issue in recent months.

During National Health Center Week, PHN held a donation drive where employees designated a portion of their paycheck to be given to a food pantry in PHN’s service area. To further address food insecurity, Primary Health Network matched all employee donations at a 5:1 ratio. Employee donations totaled $10,700 and with PHN’s match, a total of $64,200 was distributed throughout each of their service areas.

Those food pantries who received a donation include:

Ashtabula County

• Andover United Methodist Church: $3,075

Beaver County

• Twelve Loaves Soup Kitchen: $15,000

Blair County

• Altoona Food Bank: $3,075

Butler County

• Salvation Arm of Butler: $3,075

Clarion County

• Zion Church: $3,075

Cambria County

• St. Vincent de Paul: $3,075

Crawford County

• Titusville Area Food Bank: $3,075

Erie County

• Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA: $3,075

Indiana County

• Chevy Chase Community Center: $3,075

Jefferson County

• Cross Town Ministries Food Pantry: $3,075

Lawrence County

• City Rescue Mission: $3,075

Mercer County

• Community Food Warehouse: $3,075

Mifflin County

• New Life Church Food Pantry: $3,075

Northumberland County

• Our Lady of Hope Food Pantry: $3,075

Schuylkill County

• Schuylkill Food Network operated by Schuylkill Community Action: $3,075

Venango County

• Community Services of Venango County: $3,075

Westmoreland County

• Westmoreland County Food Bank: $3,075

Primary Health Network currently has locations in 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Ohio, and a food pantry in each of these counties will receive upwards of a $3,000 donation to help those in need. PHN stands ready to improve the health of those in the communities they serve, both through high-quality healthcare services and community support initiatives that will enhance the quality of life for their patients.

After over 35 years of service, Primary Health Network has grown to become the largest FQHC in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the nation; annually, PHN serves over 80,000 patients in 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Ohio. PHN participates in most managed care plans, processes most insurances, and offers a Sliding Fee Discount to eligible patients.

