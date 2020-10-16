 

Ruby “Doris” “Granny” (Caylor) Kennedy

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Kennedy,-Ruby-obit-photoRuby “Doris” “Granny” (Caylor) Kennedy, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Granny was born February 25, 1927, to the late Emery and Mary (Polly Reed) Caylor in Ringgold, PA. She married Irvin “Jake” Kennedy on September 11, 1947; he preceded her in passing on July 8, 1976.

Granny attended school in Ringgold, PA. She worked at Sylvania, the Stanton Store, and Jefferson Manor before retiring.

Granny was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church and belonged to the Eastern Star for over fifty years. She loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them.

Granny is survived by two sons; Dean (Cindy) Kennedy; Allen (Kim) Kennedy; three daughters; Mary Lou Martz; Vickie (Butch) Park; Mollie (Dave) Hoffman; eleven grandchildren; Marissa Kennedy; Michaela Kennedy; Jacob Kennedy; Dan Kennedy; Randy Martz; Roger Martz; Rusty Martz; Bridget O’Brien; Missy Monnoyer; Autumn Dinger; Lacy Barr; eleven great-grandchildren; Megan Bish; Adam Martz; Emily Martz; Ali Brooks; Blake Dinger; Vance Dinger; Gavin Barr; Morgan Monnoyer; Julie Monnoyer; Lexie O’Brien; Mason O’Brien; two great-great-grandchildren; Brantley Bish; Kaylee Bish; one brother; Emery “Spud” (Roxie) Caylor; and one sister; Betty “Tip” Snyder.

In addition to her husband and parents, Granny is preceded in death by two brothers; Bob Caylor; Harry Caylor; three sisters; Emogene Lingenfelter; Frances Hartman; Josephine Snyder; and one son in law; Don Martz.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Stanton United Methodist Church or St Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery.

Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at St. Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


