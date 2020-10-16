 

Sarah JoAnn Ruffner

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Sarah JoAnn Ruffner, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on January 20, 1940 in Madison Township, to Arnold Edward and Sarah Alberta (Space) Ruffner.

Sarah was of the protestant faith and worked for a number of years as a babysitter. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, latch hooking and reading.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Christopher Pernell Ruffner of Rimersburg and her nieces.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Arnold Edward Ruffner, Jr.

Services will be private. Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sarah’s family please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


