Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: Check Out These Weekly Specials at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

71892915_580993495972478_7821001017834602496_oSENECA, Pa. With such great weekly specials at Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse it is hard to pick just one.

Thankfully, you don’t have to!

stillers-stuffed-beefMake Friday night grilling night with their delicious stuffed beef.

stillers-stuffed-pork-chopFor your Saturday night date night enjoy stuffed pork chops.

stillers-stuffed-chickenFamily Dinner on Sunday will be a hit with mouth watering stuffed chicken breast.

Give Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse a call and they will have your order ready. 814-493-8208

stiller-dog-treatsDon’t forget about the four-legged family members. Treat your dog with Stiller’s Halloween dog treats.

Stiller’ Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

