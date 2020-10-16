 

SPONSORED: Hemporia of Clarion and DuBois Offers Great Deal on Coffee Bags, Loose Leaf Tea, and Pyramid Tea Bags

Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

hemporia Willy's RemedyFor a limited time at Hemporia of Clarion and DuBois, you can enjoy buy one, get one 15% off on Willy’s Remedy Coffee bags, loose leaf tea, and pyramid tea bags.

You can mix and match this offer!

Prevention is better than cure so come visit Hemporia Dubois today and check their new “Plant-Based Wellness Section” featuring Hello Gelly Vitamins with 3-1 ( Superfood + Immune Support + Vitamin Minerals) All-in-one.
hemporia-Hello-Gelly

Until further notice, Hemporia will be changing the hours for the DuBois store. The new hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Hemporia DuBois is located at the 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia DuBois on Facebook.

Hemporia Clarion is located at the 800 Center along Main Street in Clarion, PA.

For more information, visit Hemporia Clarion on Facebook.

Hemporia_Logo_Final(2)(1)


