State Police Calls: Vehicle vs. Deer, Theft, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 6:40 p.m. on October 14, a crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 61.4-mile marker in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 56-year-old Jeffrey L. Wyant, of Rockton, was operating a 2014 GM Terrain when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then came to a controlled rest on the southern shoulder of the roadway.

Want was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 4:30 p.m. on September 29, the theft of a lost wallet belonging to a 70-year-old Sligo woman occurred in the women’s restroom at a gas station in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the wallet was later found, and it was discovered no crime had occurred.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 8:55 p.m on September 4, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1998 Ford Mustang near the intersection of State Route 66 and State Route 36 in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as an 18-year-old Tionesta man, was subsequently found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was then transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

The investigation remains open pending lab test results.

The name of the driver was not released.

