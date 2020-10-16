State Police Complete Investigation Related to Racist Remarks Directed Toward Second Lady Gisele Fetterman

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop B, has completed its investigation into racist and intolerable comments directed toward Gisele Fetterman, wife of Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The incident garnered widespread attention after the video was shared on social media.

The results of the investigation were presented to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, and it was determined that the conduct of the individual depicted in the video does meet the culpability threshold necessary to support the charging of several violations of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. However, the Fetterman family has expressed their desire to avoid prosecution; preferring the woman be given an opportunity to engage appropriate social services and other resources.

“This incident is a reminder of the toll racism takes on individuals as well as the community,” said the Pa. State Police in a release issued Thursday. “The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to fair and thorough investigations and encourages victims to immediately report crimes motivated by hate or bias to law enforcement.”

