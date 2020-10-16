Terry L. Dunkle, 62, of Fairmount City (Frogtown), died Wednesday evening at the Clarion Hospital after a 4 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Born on December 22, 1957 in Kittanning, he was the son of Harry “Hook” and Kay “Poonie” (Schrecengost) Dunkle. He was married on October 8, 1977 to Luanne (Algoe).

Terry was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. He drove truck for McCauley’s Trucking for 25 years and then for Walmart Transportation for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Luanne Dunkle of Frogtown, a son, Brandon Dunkle and his wife, Lisa, of Frogtown, a daughter, Ashley Downs and her husband, Mike, of Kingsville, four granddaughters, Gracie, Sophia, Kensley, and Ellie, his parents, Harry “Hook” and Kay “Poonie” Dunkle of Fairmount City, a brother, Timothy Dunkle and his wife, Patty, of Dallas, Texas, two sisters, Joy Dunkle and her companion, Libby Eagleson, of Dallas, Texas and Jacqueline Dunkle/Sirko and her husband, Chuck, of Gram, North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.