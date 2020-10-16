Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Route 66, Area Man Injured

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville man was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:20 p.m. on October 13, on Route 66 just east of Oak Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 61-year-old Donald J. Meloney, of Marienville, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling north on Route 66, when he became unconscious and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then entered the grass area to the right of the roadway, struck a utility pole, then continued into the yard of a residence before striking a tree and coming to a final rest.

Meloney suffered injuries to his head and wrist, as well as suspected spinal injuries, and was transported to Clarion Hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper, front grill, and engine compartment, and also had both side mirrors broken off.

Snyder’s Auto Towing also assisted at the scene.

