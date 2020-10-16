On October 14, 2020 William Perry Smith was reunited with his family and friends in the Kingdom of Heaven following an extended illness.

Bill entered the world April 12, 1943, the youngest of 14 children born to the late Mildred M Henry and Harry Austin Smith. He grew up in the Oak Hill area.

He was married on December 17, 1966 to Ann Darlene Foster and welcomed, also, her three young daughters into his life. The couple later added two more girls to their brood and lived together as a vibrant, blended family.

Bill was employed by PennDOT and later for Labor Union local #323 until he retired in the early 90s.

Bill was a dedicated, 50-year member of the Franklin Moose Lodge #83. He served as president of the club in 2006 and proudly wore his gold jacket whenever the opportunity arose.

Bill will be remembered for his endless sense of humor and the laughs he shared with his family through the years including the silly nicknames he bestowed on each of his grandchildren. He will also be remembered for how he spoiled his canine companions, including his “son” Brody.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his five best girls who were with him in his final moments: Candy Davison and husband Fred of Franklin, Kim Mays and husband Dick of Franklin, Dawn Wolfgong and husband Allen of Franklin, Billie Tarr and husband Frank of Reno, and his “baby Jane” Jennifer Liddy and husband Brian of Bethel, Ohio. Bill had many other favorite girls, especially Tammy Brown and Randilinn Deeter as well as his many beloved nieces.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren Sandra Hagan, Michael Isham, Amy Mays, Thomas Mays, Heather Baker, Justin Wolfgong, Jessica McGinty, M’Lissa Rapp, Lacy Shoenfelt, Brandan Tarr, Kayla Weston, Dallas Liddy, Heather Davison, Ashley Davison, Justin Davison, and Freddy DeLong. He is also survived by 30 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Bill was eagerly awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandbabies and the upcoming wedding of his youngest grandson.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Bill is preceded in death by his grandson William “Sonny” Mays.

Family and friends may call Monday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A memorial service will be conducted Monday evening at 7 PM in the funeral home by the Pilgrim members of The Loyal Order of Moose.

Private interment will be in Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart Charities at www.mooseheart.org.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

