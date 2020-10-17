Pa. Department of Health Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases in Clarion County, One New Case in Forest County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Saturday, October 17, 2020, that three new coronavirus cases were reported in Clarion County bringing the county total to 177 cases and one new case in Forest County bringing its total to 18.
Statewide 1,857 new cases have been reported bringing the new total to 180,943 cases.
According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Saturday, October 17, 2020, there are 8,466 total COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania. That is an increase of nine deaths from yesterday’s total.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
10/17/20 – 1,857
10/16/20 – 1,566
10/15/20 – 1,598
10/14/20 – 1,276
10/13/20 – 1,342
10/12/20 – 1,088
10/11/20 – 1,166
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|549
|19
|568
|19
|Butler
|1365
|23
|1388
|26
|Clarion
|174
|3
|177
|3
|Clearfield
|385
|4
|389
|7
|Crawford
|374
|5
|379
|3
|Elk
|99
|3
|102
|2
|Forest
|17
|1
|18
|1
|Indiana
|928
|11
|939
|14
|Jefferson
|143
|0
|143
|3
|McKean
|90
|3
|93
|2
|Mercer
|867
|15
|882
|25
|Venango
|154
|7
|161
|1
|Warren
|59
|0
|59
|1
The following data was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health website on Saturday, October 17, 2020:
|
Total Cases*
|
Negatives**
|
Recovered***
|
Total PCR Tests
|Total cases, negatives, and recovered represent unique individuals. Total PCR Tests can include numerous tests for the same individual.
The Latest Guidance
In Pennsylvania, masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home. Masks are mandatory in all public spaces. Have questions about mask wearing? View the Universal Face Coverings Order FAQ.
Pennsylvania is utilizing a three-phase matrix to determine when counties and/or regions are ready to begin easing some restrictions on work, congregate settings, and social interactions. View Governor’s Wolf’s phased reopening plan for Pennsylvania. View the testing and contact tracing plans.
View guidance, resources, recommendations, and tools to aid schools across Pennsylvania in preparing for and navigating the 2020-21 school year.
Businesses in the Commonwealth that are permitted to conduct in-person operations during the disaster emergency must take precautions to protect their employees, their employees’ families, and their communities as a whole. View the business guidance and business FAQ.
It is important that as many people as possible wear a nonmedical or homemade mask when leaving their homes. View instructions for how to make a homemade mask
Get Help
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 guide was created as a place for Pennsylvanians to quickly find the resources they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions About COVID-19?
First, check out our list of frequently asked questions. If you still have a question that needs to be answered, call the Pa. Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.