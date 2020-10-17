Pa. Department of Health Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases in Clarion County, One New Case in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Saturday, October 17, 2020, that three new coronavirus cases were reported in Clarion County bringing the county total to 177 cases and one new case in Forest County bringing its total to 18.

Statewide 1,857 new cases have been reported bringing the new total to 180,943 cases.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Saturday, October 17, 2020, there are 8,466 total COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania. That is an increase of nine deaths from yesterday’s total.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/17/20 – 1,857

10/16/20 – 1,566

10/15/20 – 1,598

10/14/20 – 1,276

10/13/20 – 1,342

10/12/20 – 1,088

10/11/20 – 1,166





LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 549 19 568 19 Butler 1365 23 1388 26 Clarion 174 3 177 3 Clearfield 385 4 389 7 Crawford 374 5 379 3 Elk 99 3 102 2 Forest 17 1 18 1 Indiana 928 11 939 14 Jefferson 143 0 143 3 McKean 90 3 93 2 Mercer 867 15 882 25 Venango 154 7 161 1 Warren 59 0 59 1