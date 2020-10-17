A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.