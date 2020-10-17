 

‘Cathedral by Candlelight’ Event Set for Halloween Night in Cook Forest

Saturday, October 17, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

cook-forestCOOKSBURG, Pa. – Want to experience something different this year for Halloween instead of the standard “trick-or-treaters”?

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Take a walk back in time on Halloween night to meet a lumberman from the 1800’s who will lead a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run.

Ancient trees and old stories abound. Moving the lumber downstream to markets in Pittsburgh was a very dangerous job!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants, a mask must be on person, social distancing in effect.

All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.

Program starting location will be given upon successful registration.


