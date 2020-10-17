Donald “Donnie” D. Murdock

Donald D. Murdock, also known as Donnie, Double D, Don, or Dinny, age 38, of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on October 14, 2020.

Donnie was born on January 7, 1982, in Greenville to Donna M. (Rager) Fetty and David A. Murdock. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School in 2000 and went on to study Criminal Justice at Clarion University, earning his associates degree.

Donnie lived for 38 years with Muscular Dystrophy. He was an incredibly strong person and was an inspiration to many who also suffered from MD. He was very philanthropic, having recently donated an unused chair of his to someone in need. Donnie was truly a fearless warrior; there was no one stronger than Donnie.

Donnie worked at OPM in Boyers and was very proud of his work. He was so dedicated to his profession he once went into his burning home to retrieve his work computer. He was a delight to work with and well loved by coworkers. His one boss described him as “A spark of light for everyone”.

Donnie was a member of the East Main Presbyterian Church in Grove City. He was strong in his faith and showed his faith through good works. He loved helping others and volunteering any way he could. He had a “gift for gab” and was known as a jokester that liked to stir up trouble. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and completing puzzles. Every year, Donnie looked forward to going to Myrtle Beach with his Dad and siblings, he loved going on that trip and spending time with his family at the beach. Most of all, Donnie loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews, buying them gifts, or taking them on trips.

Donnie is survived by his mother and step-father, Donna and Walter Fetty of Millcreek Twp; father and step-mother, David and Margaret Murdock of Stoneboro; brothers and sisters, Angie Fetty of Franklin, Matthew (Tonya) Murdock of New Castle, Adam (Kristy) Fetty of Erie, Aaron (Angela) Fetty of Pittsburgh, Ashley (Joshua) Rodgers of Franklin, Alison Fetty and companion John Shardy, Jr, of Fredonia, and William Fetty of Millcreek Twp; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Jacob, Ava, Abbie, Austin, Abram, Archer, Autumn, Zachary, A.J., Adrian, and Tristan; maternal grandmother, Rose Rager; step-grandmother, Virginia Fetty; an uncle and special friend, Bret Fetty; and special friends, Mark, Jennifer, Jovi, and Nevada Ryder, Mitch and Mike Sheffer, as well as many, many other dear friends.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of SANDY LAKE, 3236 S. Main Street, where family and friends are welcome from 1-4 pm on Sunday, October 18. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 4 pm with the Rev. Bill Hoffman, officiating.

The family has asked that you wear lime green or a MDA shirt for Donnie’s services, in support of his battle with Muscular Dystrophy.

