Harold Rhinehart Beazell III, 70, of Franklin, PA, (formerly of Butler, PA) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was born in Athens, OH, on November 13, 1949. Hal is the son of the late Harold R. Beazell Jr. and Marilyn Weaver Beazell of Butler, PA; and was predeceased by his nephew, Charles Robert Scott lll.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Tracy (Jason Midlam) of Georgia and granddaughter, Avery Elizabeth VanDyne. Harold was the brother of Marcia Beazell Scott (Bob) of Allentown, PA and Cynthia Beazell Krchnavy (Stephen) of Sarver, PA. His nieces and nephews included Christina Scott Harley (John), Felicity Scott Bodden (Kyle), Brittnye Scott, Matt Junker (Janette), and Laura Svetlana Romonovich (Zachary). Harold had 11 great-nieces and nephews.

Hal is a 1967 graduate of Butler Area High School and 1971 graduate of Salem University, Salem WV.

While his passion for over 47 years was that of an artist, he supported himself using his skills in the restaurant industry, building homes, and house painting. Devoted to his craft of acrylic painting, Hal’s pen name was “Rhinehart”. Over the years he received many recognitions for his art.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to: The Hand in Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St., Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

