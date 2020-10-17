John P. Makowski, 85, of Paw Paw, MI, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 20, 1935, in Oil City, PA, the son of Frank and Barbara (Jamroz) Makowski.

John attended Catholic School and graduated from Cathedral Prep in Erie, PA. He attended Seminary School for a brief period before eventually graduating from Gannon University in Erie. John earned his Master’s Degree in Education from Wayne State University. He worked as a teacher for Alliance, and Orchard Lake St Mary’s Prep, before retiring from Paw Paw High School after 40 years.

Surviving is his loving Wife, M. Jane Makowski; sons, Stephen Gerard and Michael (Vicki) Makowski; daughters, Michele (Jeff) Sivley and Melissa (Gerald Daniels) Makowski; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Melissa (Courtney), Clayton (Cheyenne), Stephanie, David, Ericka, Emily, and Ethan, two great-grandchildren, Cayla and Haylie; brother-in-law, Melville (Madge) Hazen; and a host of other loving family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and a daughter, Stephanie Anne Makowski.

John and Jane were faithful members of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Paw Paw. He was also a member of the Paw Paw Lions Club, a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Paw Paw Eagles. He loved to garden, cook, and read. John was a proud Polish American; he enjoyed listening to their music and passing down the Polish traditions to his family. He had an unshakable faith that gave him strength and strong bonds which he also instilled in his children and grandchildren.

Friends will be received at Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 502 W. Michigan Ave., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service to begin at 7:30 pm. and again on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 209 Brown St., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 am with Father Joseph Xavier officiating. Interment will follow in the Saint Mary Cemetery, Paw Paw, MI.

Contributions may be made out to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Mayo Clinic, Wings of Hope Hospice, the National Honor Society of Paw Paw, or the Polish Heritage Memorial Park in Oil City, PA. To sign the online tribute page, go to www.adamspawpaw.com.

