 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson

Saturday, October 17, 2020 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

147_sm (1)Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, February 20, 2020, in Mechanicsburg, at West Shore Hospital surrounded by family and love.

Linda was born June 16, 1954, in Punxsutawney to Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish. She was their fourth of five children. Linda grew up in Dayton and attended Bellwood-Antis High School in Bellwood.

She was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania. A humble, prayerful, and kind woman, Linda’s priority in life was always her family whom she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors and reveled all the seasons of life but especially spring and summer.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother, and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.

Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jonathan W. Richardson; two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo of Hummelstown; three sons, Wesley A. Shatzer of Carlisle, and Harrison Richardson, and Michael Richardson of Ickesburg; sister, Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger; brothers, Dr. David A. Bish of Louisiana and Terry R. Bish of Arlington, Virginia; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Linda on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dayton with Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Burial will be at Emory Chapel Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Dayton United Methodist Church or the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May God bless and keep her.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.