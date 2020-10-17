 

District 9 Playoffs to Begin October 23

Saturday, October 17, 2020 @ 05:10 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

2E5kKW_0XFzLk3D00CLARION, Pa. – After six weeks of pandemic shortened football, the District 9 playoff brackets are set.

In Class A, Smethport will be the number one seed, Redbank Valley the two seed, Coudersport the three seed, and Union/A-C Valley will be the fourth seed. Union/A-C Valley will open the playoffs, playing away at Smethport on Friday, October 23 at 7pm. Redbank Valley will face Coudersport in New Bethlehem at 4pm on Saturday, October 24. The Class A title game will be at 1pm on Saturday, October 31 at Brockway.

Class AA consists of number one seed Brookville, number two seed Central Clarion, number three seed Karns City, and fourth seed Ridgway. Brookville will host Ridgway on Friday, October 23 at 7pm, while Central Clarion will play host to Karns City on Friday, October 23 at 7pm. The location of the Central Clarion contest is unknown at this time. The Class AA championship game will be played on Friday, October 30 at 7pm at Brockway.

St. Marys and Clearfield will grapple for the Class AAA championship game at 1pm on Saturday, October 23 at Brockway. The winner will advance to face Bedford the next week, with the date and time of the game still to be determined.


