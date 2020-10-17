October 15 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion and CL Cruise to Wins, Redbank Valley also Victorious

October 14th Volleyball Scores and Stats:

Clarion cruised to their 12th win of the season, defeating Moniteau 25-5, 25-5, 25-21. Erica Selfridge had 11 kills without an error while also adding 10 digs. Brenna Campbell had 34 assists in the victory, controlling the offense with poise. Korrin Burns led the way with 16 kills, and Aryana Girvan chipped in with five kills. Jordan Best also had seven aces in the win. Clarion’s JV team won in two sets. Clarion advances to 12-0 this season, and the Bobcats will face General McLane and Corry Area at Clarion on Saturday, October 17.

Redbank Valley won in four sets over visiting Cranberry, winning 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14. Montana Hetrick powered the Bulldogs with a team-high 12 kills, and Ryley Pago added 10 kills. Brooke Holben kept the Bulldogs’ offense running smoothly, providing 29 assists while also supplying four aces. The Bulldogs’ JV squad were two set victors. Redbank Valley advances to 15-1 on the season, and they play next at Keystone on Monday, October 19.

Clarion-Limestone swept their way to victory over North Clarion, winning 25-12, 25-22, 25-21. Emma Smith spiked home nine kills, while Ruby Smith scored eight kills and eight aces. Kendall Dunn had another solid match at setter, notching 22 assists and eight digs. The Lions improve to 4-5 with their victory, and they will travel to face Karns City on October 19.

