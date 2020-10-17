Pennsylvania Reminds Mail Ballot Voters to Dress Naked Ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Friday reminded mail ballot voters that they must seal their ballot in both the white inner secrecy envelope and the pre-addressed outer return envelope for their ballot to count.

“A so-called ‘naked ballot’ is one that is returned without being enclosed in both envelopes, and it won’t be counted. Don’t let your ballot go naked. Remember to “dress” it in both envelopes before returning it,” Secretary Boockvar said. “We want every eligible Pennsylvanian to vote and have their voice heard.”

Mail ballot voters also must complete and sign the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope. Even if voters plan to drop off their ballot in person in a dropbox or other designated drop-off location, they must still include the pre-addressed outer envelope with their voter’s declaration signed or their ballot won’t be counted.

To vote by mail, remember these tips and requirements:

Anyone registered to vote is eligible to vote by mail. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19. Pennsylvanians can register to vote or check their registration status at votesPA.com.

Anyone who plans to vote by mail must apply for a mail ballot. Voters can apply online or print a paper application at votesPA.com and return it to their county board of elections. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27, but voters are urged to apply now, so they have plenty of time to return their ballot before the election.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot for the primary and asked to be added to the permanent annual mail ballot list do not need to reapply for a mail ballot for the general election. Voters can call their county board of elections to ask whether they are a permanent annual voter and to get information about the timing for their ballot, or they can check the statusof their mail ballot at votesPA.com.

While applying for an absentee ballot still requires the voter to provide a reason, mail-in voting does not.

Once the voter’s application for a mail ballot is verified, their county election office will mail them a ballot after they have been finalized and printed.