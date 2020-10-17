Rainey’s Monster Game Leads the Falcon Knights to Victory

FOXBURG, Pa. – Caden Rainey’s huge game propelled Union/A-C Valley to a commanding 40-7 win over visiting Brockway.

(Photo courtesy of Jared Bakasya)

Tanner Merwin led the Falcon Knights’ offense under center, going 12-16 with 114 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Rainey was the star of the night for the Falcon Knights on offense, defense, and special teams. Rainey reeled in seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown on offense, he intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown on defense, and he returned a punt for a touchdown on special teams.

The Falcon Knights cooperative rushing attack was in full form, with three players rushing for over 30 yards. Eli Penny was the top carrier of the night, rushing for 55 yards, while Gaven Bowser dashed for 52 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Mike Card had six tackles, three tackles for a loss, and a sack. Bailey Crissman had five tackles, while also providing three tackles for a loss and a sack.

Union/A-C Valley moves to 5-1 after the victory and will face Smethport in the first round of the D9 Class A Playoffs next week, on a date to be determined. Brockway falls to 2-4 on the season. Their next contest is yet to be determined.

