Mr. Robert J. “Bob” Hoover Sr., 88, of N. Dillon Dr., Titusville passed away on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mr. Hoover was born on August 30, 1932, at Clarion County to the late Jerome and Loretta (Black) Hoover. He was married to Mary L’Huillier on February 22, 1952 at St. Walburga Church. They had 68 wonderful years together.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Titusville.

Bob was employed as a truck driver for 47 years at Robinson’s Wallcoverings until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary of Titusville; 3 children, Robert Hoover, Jr. and wife Tina of Oil City, Daniel Hoover and wife Marge of Oil City, and Joan Hoover of Titusville; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer McNanay and husband Jason, Joseph Hoover, Melissa Redfield and husband Tony, and Allison Nygon and husband Tim; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Peggy Hoover of Warren; a nephew and 2 nieces.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Hoover.

A private graveside service is being conducted for the family at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505.

