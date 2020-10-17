Say What?!: Sale of Notorious B.I.G.’s Plastic Crown Sets Guinness Record

Guinness World Records has announced the sale of a plastic crown worn by rapper The Notorious B.I.G. during an iconic photo shoot set a new world record when it sold for almost $600,000 at auction.

The rapper, born Christopher Wallace and also known as Biggie Smalls, wore the plastic crown in 1997 during a “King of New York” photo shoot for Rap Pages Magazine. A photo taken by Barron Claiborne during the shoot became one of the most famous images of the performer.

