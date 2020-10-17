Venango County Man Arrested for Hitting Child in Face

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Franklin man who allegedly struck a child in the face.

Sugarcreek Borough Police say they received a report of an assault via Venango County Children and Youth Services (CYS) around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16.

Officers then met with CYS representatives at the Sugarcreek Elementary School.

Marks on the right side of a juvenile victim’s face that included swelling and redness around the right eye were observed, according to police.

Police say the victim stated his father, Kody Wilkins, hit him on the way to school that morning.

The child reportedly told police he was in the seat behind his dad while he was driving, and Wilkins reached back and struck him on the side of his head “for lying,” according to police.

Court documents indicate Wilkins was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 3:30 p.m. on October 16, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 21 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

