Week Six High School Football Recaps: Smethport Topples Coudersport, Union/A-C Valley Wins

FOXBURG, Pa. – Caden Rainey’s huge game propelled Union/A-C Valley to a commanding 40-7 win over visiting Brockway.

(Noah Lent in Action. Photo captured by Kyle Yates)

High School Football Recaps for Week Six:

Union/A-C Valley 40, Brockway 7

Rainey was the star of the night for the Falcon Knights on offense, defense, and special teams. Rainey reeled in seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown on offense, he intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown on defense, and he returned a punt for a touchdown on special teams.

Brookville 35 vs. DuBois 13

DUBOIS, Pa. – On a cold night at EJ Mansell Stadium, Brookville used a three-touchdown second quarter to defeat DuBois 35-13.

Jack Krug put in another strong performance under center for Brookville, completing 22 of his 29 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Keth scored three total touchdowns for the Raiders while also catching six passes for 115 yards. Ryan Daisley reeled in six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Macbeth had three grabs for 72 yards. Zach Henery led the DuBois offense with 89 rushing yards.

Brookville is now 6-0 and will play Karns City in the opening round of the D9 AA Playoffs. DuBois falls to 2-4.

Central Clarion 49 vs. Punxsutawney 14

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – After last week’s thriller in Karns City, the Central Clarion Wildcats needed no such comeback this week turning Punxsutawney mistakes into touchdowns in their 49-14 rout of the Chucks in Punxsutawney.

Four of the Wildcats six touchdowns came as a result of Punxsy miscues. A blocked punt and a bad snap on another punt set up two short touchdown runs by Cutter Boggess while a pair of fumbles in the third quarter, one which was returned for a touchdown while the other set up the final score for the Wildcats.

Moniteau (1-4) vs. Karns City (3-2)

Smethport 14, Coudersport 0

COUDERSPORT, Pa. – A big-time showing from Smethport’s defense shut down Coudersport’s triple-option offense, and the Hubbers emerged 14-0 victors at Coudersport. The loss is Coudersport’s first conference loss in nearly two years.

The Hubbers held Coudersport to 73 yards of offense in a truly dominant display. Smethport scored their first touchdown on a 40-yard run by Braedon Johnson, who rushed for a team-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. Smethport also scored a first-half safety. The Hubbers’ second touchdown also came courtesy of Braedon Johnson, who took over under center after an injury to Noah Lent.

Both teams will advance to the D9 Class A playoffs next week, on a date to be determined. 5-0 Smethport will face Union/A-C Valley, while 4-1 Coudersport will battle Redbank Valley.

Elk County Catholic 34 vs. Otto-Eldred 28

DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Elk County Catholic used two key turnovers and a special teams touchdown to triumph over Otto-Eldred 34-28. Mason McAllister threw for 139 yards and three touchdowns for the Crusaders, while Nick Crisp rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown.

After Otto-Eldred tied the score at 28 early in the fourth quarter, Raivis Bobby returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown, a score that would provide the Crusaders with the victory. Elk County Catholic advances to 3-2 with the victory, while Otto-Eldred moves to 1-3.

Port Allegany 40 vs. Cameron County 8

EMPORIUM, Pa. – The strong running of Port Allegany’s Noah Archer propelled the Gators to a 40-8 victory over Cameron County.

Port Allegany scored three first-half touchdowns to put the game to bed early, controlling the remainder of the contest. Archer rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Drew Evens threw for 111 yards and a touchdown. Port Allegany is now 1-4 on the season, while Cameron County is 0-4.

St. Marys 35 vs Ridgway 21

RIDGWAY, Pa. – An unrelenting offensive performance from St. Marys led to a dominant 35-21 win over Ridgway.

Quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for 213 yards while rushing for four touchdowns, but it was running back Jacob Kline who was St. Marys’ standout on offense, rushing for 151 yards on only 15 carries. St. Marys established a wide early lead and never looked back, taking a 35-7 lead early in the third quarter.

St. Marys advances to 5-0, while Ridgway drops to 3-2. Both teams are set to enter the D9 playoffs next week, with matchups still to be determined.

Kane 27 vs. Bradford 14

BRADFORD, Pa. – BRADFORD, Pa. – Kane rode a fantastic first-half performance to a 27-14 victory over Bradford. The Wolves were led by the exceptional performance of quarterback Zuke Smith, who threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Buhl also had a stellar night, rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown while snagging two passes for 71 yards and a score.

After Kane scored two first-quarter touchdowns, Bradford pegged Kane back, connecting on a long touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7. On Kane’s final possession of the half, running back Josh Buhl rattled off a 21-yard touchdown run, giving the Wolves a 21-7 first-half lead.

Bradford cut the lead to seven after getting on the board early in the fourth quarter, but Kane connected with Buhl for a 67-yard catch and run to go up by two touchdowns. The touchdown put Kane ahead for good, 27-14.

Unfortunately, both teams failed to make the D9 Playoffs. 0-5 Bradford will play Port Allegany next at Port Allegany, while 2-3 Kane will play host to Otto-Eldred.

