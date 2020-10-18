A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

