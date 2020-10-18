All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Thomas Bolents
Thomas Bolents served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Thomas J. Bolents
Born: April 27, 1949
Died: July 18, 2020
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Thomas served in the United States Navy where he worked for Naval Intelligence for two years and aboard a supply ship for two years. He would often say the U.S. Navy opened many doors for him and instilled a sense of responsibility and organization.
Serving his community, Thomas had memberships with St. Richards Catholic Church in Rimersburg and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Clarion.
He was laid to rest at the Saint Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Fryburg.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.