Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Fajitas

Sunday, October 18, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create a delicious dinner for the family all in your skillet!

Ingredients

1/4 cup lime juice
1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
1/2 medium sweet red pepper, cut into strips
1/2 medium yellow pepper, cut into strips
1/2 medium green pepper, cut into strips
1/2 cup salsa
12 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

-Mix first 5 ingredients and 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes.

-In a large nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; saute onion and peppers until crisp-tender, 3-4 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In same skillet, saute chicken mixture until no longer pink, 3-4 minutes. Stir in salsa and pepper mixture; heat through. Serve in tortillas. Sprinkle with cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


