Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Fajitas

Create a delicious dinner for the family all in your skillet!

Ingredients

1/4 cup lime juice

1 garlic clove, minced



1 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cumin2 tablespoons olive oil, divided1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges1/2 medium sweet red pepper, cut into strips1/2 medium yellow pepper, cut into strips1/2 medium green pepper, cut into strips1/2 cup salsa12 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

-Mix first 5 ingredients and 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes.

-In a large nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; saute onion and peppers until crisp-tender, 3-4 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In same skillet, saute chicken mixture until no longer pink, 3-4 minutes. Stir in salsa and pepper mixture; heat through. Serve in tortillas. Sprinkle with cheese.

