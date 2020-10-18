Cousin Basils Closes Temporarily Due to Employee Testing Positive for Coronavirus

CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to owner Jason Conley, on Sunday, October 18, the Pennsylvania Department of Health notified him that one of his employees at Cousin Basils tested positive for coronavirus.

Conley said that his employees who were in contact with the individual have been tested and are awaiting the results of the tests, as well as quarantining at this point.

“Safety of my employees is my primary concern,” Conley told exploreClarion.com.

Conley added, “This employee has not worked on the premises for days prior to testing positive and has not been on the premises since testing positive, either.”

In the meantime, Conley stated that he intends to deep clean and disinfect all of the restaurant’s surfaces, as well as giving extra attention to high-touch areas.

As of Sunday, October 18, the restaurant had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its establishment.

“We will notify the public as soon as Cousin Basils reopens,” Conley said.

Cousin Basils is located along State Route 36 in Clarington, Pa.

