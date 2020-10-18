Clarion Bobcats Girls Soccer Team Shuts Out Brookville

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Girls Soccer team hosted the Brookville Girls on a sunny but chilly evening for their second contest of the season against each other. The Bobcat girls were able to even out their injury riddled season to .500 by winning against Brookville 2-0.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Evelyn Lerch (left) and Alex Leadbetter)

The first half started with opening pressure by the Bobcats with Coach Chris Schonbachler’s offense pounding the Brookville Raiders with several shots on goal. Right wing Co-Captain Emily Grabiak shot on goal 2 times only to miss just wide right. Evelyn Lerch drew a foul on the 25 yard line giving her an opportunity to shoot on goal for a penalty kick. Her shot was a grounder left that was given a second opportunity by awaiting left wing Lexi Coull but the shot never made it to the net.

Lerch was fouled again from behind and this time she connected her penalty kick with the ball from the 30 yard line for a 40 yard goal nailing the top left corner making the score 1-0 Clarion. Brookville answered and seemed to have Clarion on their heels temporarily. Co-Captain and defender Jenna Miller stopped the action from Brookville with assistance from defenders Robyn Stahlman and Hannah Hazlett. Brookville’s best opportunity of the game was when one of their shots hit off the post just over the outstretched hands of goalie Chesney Boggess. Boggess made 7 saves on goal during the first period.

The teams switched sides at the half, the sun began to set and the ball became more rigid as the temperatures dropped. But that didn’t deter the Bobcat offense as Co-Captain Ava Cherico returned to action for the first time this season. Cherico helped advance the ball down the field on the left side only to have the Brookville defender kick the ball out of bounds. Cherico threw the ball into Hazlett who crossed the ball to awaiting forward Alex Leadbetter who delivered the ball through traffic and shot on goal for a second Bobcat score making the contest 2-0 Clarion.

Clarion made multiple attempts to score again with a series of cross passes and shots on goal from long shots to point blank range only to be stopped by the back up goaltender. The whistle blew and the game ended 2-0 Clarion. With the loss of midfielder Joyce Kim to injury Cherico’s presence on the field will help bolster the Bobcats late run for the playoffs.

The Bobcats return to action at home against the Keystone Panthers on Monday October 19th at 6:30 when the Bobcats celebrate Senior night.

(Article and photos by Matt Lerch.)

