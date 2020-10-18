Report of Retail Theft Leads to Felony Drug Charges for Venango County Man

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was reportedly caught in possession of over 100 grams of marijuana after being taken into custody for a retail theft in Oil City.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Jamie Jonas Eugui.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:23 a.m. on October 14, a retail theft was reported at a retail store on East Second Street in Oil City, Venango County.

Store employees reported finding an open pack of J-B Weld in the aisle where a man had been standing before leaving the store with a woman and gave police a detailed description of the man and woman, the complaint states.

Police were then dispatched to another business on the South Side for a possible domestic between a man and woman fitting the description of the individuals in the previous report. Police found the two individuals in the parking lot of the second business next to a red motorcycle with no registration plate. At this time, police separated the two individuals, according to the complaint.

Patrolman Orr, of the Oil City Police Department, then spoke to the man, identified as Jamie Jonas Eugui.

Eugui reportedly admitted that he had been at the store where the theft was reported and said he got J-B Weld there. When asked if he had a receipt for the item, he stated he had no receipt and that “he had taken it from the store.” He was then taken into custody for retail theft, the complaint indicates.

During a search incident to arrest, police then found a large ziplock bag of marijuana in Eugui’s book bag, which weighed approximately 107 grams. They also located a marijuana joint in the front pocket of the backpack, according to the complaint.

Eugui was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 4:25 p.m. on October 14, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Summary

He remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on October 21, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.